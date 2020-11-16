Former Pilger, NE clerk pleads guilty to attempted theft

PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) -- A former village clerk has pleaded guilty to attempted theft involving funds from the village of Pilger, Nebraska.

On Monday, 58-year-old Kimberly Neiman of Pilger entered a guilty plea to attempted theft by unlawful taking. As part of the plea agreement, Nieman agreed to pay $44,381 in restitution to the village of Pilger and the Pilger Fire Department.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office says Neiman was arrested earlier this year on theft charges following an investigation by the sheriff's office and the Stanton County Attorney's Office.

Nieman is to be sentenced on Feb. 1, 2021.