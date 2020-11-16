Frost says Huskers can’t ‘win one and relax’ as Illinois comes to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) -- Fresh off of their first win over Penn State, Nebraska is back home Saturday to play Illinois. The Illini also got their first win last week, beating Rutgers. Nebraska has won their last four meetings against Illinois.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey made his first career start last week and accounted for 219 yards of total offense. McCaffery was part of a youth movement. Nebraska had six freshman or sophomores starting on offense.

"Guys in this building can't win one and relax," said head coach Scott Frost. "They have to let that elevate them and get back on the field and work that much harder to get even better and keep moving this ball down the field. And I think the team's mentality is in a good place."

Nebraska and Illinois kickoff at 11:00 am on Saturday. The Huskers are 14-point favorites.