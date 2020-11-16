GT/RA schools moving to hybrid learning due to COVID-19

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Graettinger-Terril and Ruthven-Ayshire school districts have decided to move to a hybrid learning model.

GT/RA officials say the decision was made due to them experiencing an upward trend of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Officials say the hybrid learning model is designed to decrease the amount of time students and staff are in close proximity of each other, reducing the chances of spreading the virus.

In this model, all elementary students, including Pre-K, will continue in-person learning every day. While high school and middle school students will have virtual learning days on Monday and Tuesday with the rest of the week dedicated to in-person learning.

After school activities at the middle and high school levels will continue.

The changes are to start on Monday, Nov. 23, and continue until the districts are able to return to a regular schedule or make changes due to updated information.

