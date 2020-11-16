Hardening partisan map steepens Democrats’ climb in Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have been in the minority for six years, but that might soon change. They have an uphill but real shot at wresting Senate control in January if they win both runoff elections for seats in Georgia. Yet states have been sorting themselves along partisan lines recently, and that’s complicating Democrats’ drive to win back the majority and keep it. In the last few elections, Democrats have lost seats from deeply red states like Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri. And while they’ve won new seats in Arizona and Colorado, states are increasingly backing one party or the other, leaving few opportunities for growth.