Hy-Vee celebrates three 1-million-mile safe drivers

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced that three of its drivers from the Cherokee Distribution Center have reached the 1-million-mile mark for consecutive driven without a preventable accident.

The three are Bandon Rife, Sheridan Shannon and Paul Kai. These three drivers will become members of the Hy-Vee Road of Gold Hall of Fame.

Rife became Cherokee’s 28th driver to reach 1-million miles during his return trip from Grand Island, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Oct. 28. He hit the milestone between Missouri Valley and Onawa, Iowa. Rife’s wife joined him

for the trip to mark the occasion, and they later celebrated the achievement with a group of employees and family members at the Cherokee warehouse.

Rife has been a Hy-Vee employee since May 2007 when he began

working as a part-time driver for the Cherokee Distribution Center. In July 2007, he moved to full-time status.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Shannon became Cherokee’s 29th driver to reach the milestone while en route to the Waukee, Altoona and Indianola Hy-Vee locations in Iowa. He hit 1 million miles east of Early, Iowa, and was met

by a group of employees at the Indianola Hy-Vee and later at the Cherokee Distribution Center to celebrate his accomplishment.

Shannon has been a full-time driver for Hy-Vee’s Cherokee Distribution Center since March 2011.

The same day, Kai reached his milestone en route to the Sioux City Hy-Vee Pharmacy Clinic in Sioux City, Iowa, and the Hy-Vee East store in Norfolk, Nebraska — becoming Cherokee’s 30th driver to hit the 1-million-miles

achievement.

He reached the exact milestone west of Remsen, Iowa, and was met by a group of employees at the Hy-Vee East in Norfolk and later again at the Cherokee Distribution Center to celebrate.

Kai has been a full-time driver for Hy-Vee’s Cherokee Distribution Center since January 1999.

The Hy-Vee Road of Gold program honors drivers who have achieved safe miles driven with a variety of gifts and a personalized gold- (1-million-mile safe driver) or black- (2-million-mile safe driver) painted Hy-Vee tractor to

drive for five years.