Inmate from Primghar, IA dies, likely due to complications related to COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- An inmate convicted in O'Brien County, Iowa for the sexual abuse of a child has died in prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections says 59-year-old Jonathan Strain of Primghar likely died due to complications related to COVID-19 and preexisting medical conditions. He was pronounced dead Monday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The department of corrections says Strain had been recently transported to the hospital from Anamosa State Penitentiary due to his declining health.

Strain had been serving a 25-year sentence after being convicted of sexually abusing an 11-year-old female. His sentence began on Nov. 3, 2020.