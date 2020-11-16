Kitchen safety: How to avoid fires while cooking this holiday season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away, some cooks might try new things in the kitchen for the holiday feast. But that can lead to a fire in the kitchen.

Sioux City Fire Rescue investigators say cooking is the number one cause of fires both nationally, and locally.

Tips for avoiding fires in the kitchen include limiting the number of people in the kitchen, especially children, and cooking with lids or coverings when cooking on a stovetop.

If something does catch on fire don't try to carry it outside. This can lead to burns to the person carrying the pan, and cause the fire to spread.

The best thing you can do to avoid fires is to never leave anything unattended.

"Don't leave the kitchen while you're cooking. Whether it be to go and answer the door something like that. That's fine but we recommend someone take a spatula or some other utensil to remind them that they do have something cooking because during the holidays people get distracted very easily. There's lots of things going on inside of our homes, but we want to make sure everyone is safe in their homes. Especially while they're cooking," said Captain Ryan Collins with Sioux City Fire Rescue.

Another safety tip? Make sure to check your smoke alarms.

Collins says working smoke alarms will give you enough time to get out of your home and to safety in case of a fire.