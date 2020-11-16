Iowa governor announces indoor mask requirement, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings

(KTIV) -- With the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a new Public Health Disaster proclamation that imposes a number of additional public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

According to the new proclamation, starting Tuesday all Iowans two or older must wear a mask or other face-covering when inside an indoor public space and when social distancing is not possible for 15 minutes or longer. This requirement also extends to visitors and employees inside government buildings.

Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a mask or face covering is exempt from this requirement. Other exemptions to wearing a mask include any person consuming food or drink at a restaurant, or any person participating in a service at a spiritual or religious gathering.

The proclamation also prohibits indoor social, community, business and leisure gatherings or events to 15 people. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 30.

Except for high school, collegiate or professional events, all sporting or recreational gatherings of any size are prohibited. This includes youth and adult group sporting and recreational activities, such as group swimming lessons, swim teams, dancing, gymnastics and organized basketball games. This does not prohibit individual sporting and recreational activities.

For restaurants and bars, the proclamation says they can stay open to serve food and beverages on their premises, but only to the extent outlined in the proclamation.

Those guidelines state the establishment must close to the general public for in-person dining at 10 p.m. and may not reopen until 6 a.m. the following day. Establishments may continue to offer carry-out, delivery or drive-thru after 10 p.m.

Restaurants and bars must also ensure there is at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual in the dining area. Groups must also be limited to eight people unless all members of the groups are from the same household.

These mitigation efforts are to stay in effect until at least Dec. 10.

You can read the full proclamation here.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.