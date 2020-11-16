Noah Vedral remains Rutgers QB for Michigan game

Rutgers is sticking with graduate transfer Noah Vedral as its starting quarterback. Coach Greg Schiano announced the decision Monday. Vedral threw three second-half interceptions in a tough loss to Illinois last weekend. The Scarlet Knights are set to Michigan on Saturday night. Both teams have 1-3 records. Rutgers squandered a 10-point second-half lead against Illinois. Vedral’s final interception set up a game-winning field goal for the Illini. Schiano said he spoke with his staff in deciding not to change quarterbacks. His options would have been to start either Johnny Langan or Art Sitkowski. Both have experience as a starter.