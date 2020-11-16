North Dakota issues mask mandate, tightens COVID-19 restrictions

(KFYR/NBC News) -- New restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 are now in effect in North Dakota.

Residents are now required to wear face coverings in indoor businesses and indoor public settings.

The new mandate also requires a face mask in outdoor public settings where physical distancing is not possible.

All bars and restaurants must limit capacity to 50 percent, not exceeding 150 people.

They must also close from 10 p.m. until 4 a.m.

The new order also suspends all winter sports and activities.

