Nov. 16: Iowa reports 1,392 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 more deaths in Woodbury County

(KTIV) -- There were 2,335 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Sunday, health officials reported 184,685 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 187,020 by 10 a.m. Monday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 108,174 have recovered. That's an increase of 294 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported six additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,991.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,392 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,279 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 271 are in the ICU and 123 are on ventilators. Officials say 75% of patients currently hospitalized are age 60 and over.

In Iowa, 5,400 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,105,476 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Monday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 142 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 9,269.

To date, 6,765 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to 108. Officials say these latest deaths all involved older adult males between the ages of 61 and 80.

A total of 92 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Fifty-one of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had seven more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,728. Of those cases, 2,182 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported five new virus cases, with its total now at 898. Of those cases, 476 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported five new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,116. Officials say 674 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,372 to 2,391 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,514 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 16, the state health department says Sioux County reported 25 new cases bringing its total to 3,239. Officials say 2,274 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 22.