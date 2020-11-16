Nov. 16: Nebraska COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000, state reports 938 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- State health officials reported 3,440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, which brings the total number of cases for Nebraska to 101,601. This is the highest one-day increase seen in the state since the pandemic began.

Eighteen more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 797.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 938 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,651 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 54,095 on Monday.

So far, 674,471 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 572,538 tests have come back negative.

Cedar County

The Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department says Cedar County has had 338 positive cases with 165 reported as recovered.

Cedar County has had one virus-related death.

Dakota County

Local health officials have reported 62 more cases in Dakota County. According to the Dakota County Health Department, this brings the county's total to 2,926 positive cases.

There have been 49 virus-related deaths in Dakota County.

Dixon County

The NNPHD has reported 311 total positive cases in Dixon County, with 164 having recovered.

Dixon County has had three virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

So far, the NNPHD has reported 596 total positive cases in Thurston County. Officials say 346 of those cases have recovered.

Thurston County has had four virus-related deaths.

Wayne County

Wayne County has had 666 total positive cases since the pandemic began, according to the NNPHD. Officials say 318 of those cases have recovered.

Wayne County has had three virus-related deaths.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department did not provide a COVID-19 update for Nov. 16