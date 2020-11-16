Nov. 16: South Dakota reports 879 new COVID-19 cases, over 2,100 more recoveries

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 879 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total to 66,278.

According to the state's health department, 821 of the new cases are confirmed and 76 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 18,139 active cases in the state, a decrease of 1,221 since Sunday.

Officials reported 2,118 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 47,495.

Currently, 560 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,698 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 644 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 16 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,229. Of those cases, 1,059 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to seven.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 19 new cases, bringing its total to 1,136. State health officials say 871 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,466 to 4,536. Health officials say 3,177 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 40.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 1,051 total positive cases. So far, 800 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total at 18.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,340 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 933 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.