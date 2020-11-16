One half of the ‘Property Brothers’ praises solar in doc

NEW YORK (AP) — As half of the “Property Brothers,” Jonathan Scott is all about transforming interior spaces. Now he’s revealing a whole new massive space he’d like to transform, the Earth. “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip” is his new documentary about solar power and why this clean, renewable source of energy is being stifled by what he calls an “archaic, old boys system” that’s financially addicted to fossil fuels. The film premieres Monday night as part of “Independent Lens” on PBS stations across the country. It takes Scott from Georgia farmers suffering with skyrocketing energy bills to coal miners in Kentucky with black lung.