Privacy activists in EU file complaints over iPhone tracking

BERLIN (AP) — European privacy activists have filed complaints against Apple over its use of software to track the behavior of iPhone users. The Vienna-based group NOYB says it has asked data protection authorities in Germany and Spain to examine the legality of Apple’s tracking codes. The codes are similar to the cookies that websites use to store information on user behavior. NOYB says the iOS operating system creates unique codes for each iPhone that allow Apple and other third parties to “identify users across applications and even connect online and mobile behaviour.” Apple declined to immediately respond to a request for comment.