Sioux Gateway Airport expects fewer people traveling for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is right around the corner.

Will people still travel to be with their loved ones regardless of the pandemic?

Dave Bernstein, who's the president of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees, says the number of flights going out of Sioux Gateway Airport is "off" compared to past years-- with fewer people planning on traveling for the holiday.

"Last year we would've had 2 flights to Dallas and 3 flights to Chicago, this year we are really only going to have one to Chicago, and one to Denver," said Dave Bernstein, President of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees.

He says the airport has added several safety measures to keep travelers safe. Masks are required at the airport and on the planes, and they have hired additional cleaning staff.

"The good thing about our terminal generally that would be different from more congested terminals is we have a lot of space in our terminal so people should have plenty of space to be comfortable where ever they are waiting," said Bernstein.

Bernstein says with the exception of the mask requirement, and the limited services on a plane, everything is pretty "normal" at the airport.

"I think the travel experience is safer than people were expecting and people are starting to get more comfortable with it, certainly nothing is absolutely safe, but I really believe the airlines have done a wonderful job of keeping that safe, and I think the data is really starting to support their efforts," said Dave Bernstein, President of the Sioux Gateway Airport Board of Trustees.

According to Bernstein, recent data shows the transmission of COVID-19 on airplanes with airlines requiring masks is very favorable -- meaning there is very low chance of transmission.

Although travel is down for the holiday -- Bernstein says travel has actually increased since the pandemic first started.