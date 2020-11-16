Siouxland’s four football championship contenders featured on SportsFource Rewind

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Only four Siouxland high school football teams are still playing. All four will play for state championships in Iowa and Nebraska this week. To see how they got there, let's take a look back at last week's top plays on the Sports Fource Rewind.

We'll start in the Iowa 8-man semifinals on Thursday. Remsen St. Mary's outscored Montezuma 108- 94 in the highest scoring game in Iowa history. Quarterback Blaine Harpenau ran for four touchdown and threw for 4 more. The Hawks will play for the title on Thursday morning.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock is in the 2A finals after beating Camanche 41-0. Zach Lutmer throws a a 26-yard TD pass to Cooper Spiess. Lutmer finished with 176 passing yards and 147 yards on the ground.

OABCIG will play for the 1A championship on Friday. Senior quarterback Cooper DeJean threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. This one goes to Griffin Dierson on 4th and 28, for a 38-yard TD. OABCIG stays undefeated, 43-21.

Pierce stayed undefeated with a 21-14 win over St. Paul. with the game tied at 7 with under a minute left in the first half, Logan Moeller outjumps the defender and scores on a 70-yard play. Pierce will host the C1 title game on Friday at 5:30 pm.