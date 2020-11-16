Slightly warmer Monday with more sunshine and wind

Sunday saw plenty of sunshine but plenty of wind as well with gusts topping 40 miles per hour at times.



Today will look similar with winds increasing through the morning and gusts around 35 miles per hour in the afternoon.



The sunshine will be with us again though and temperatures look to end up just a little bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.



Any remaining snow will likely be gone by the end of the day.



This evening the winds will again drop off and we will look at lows in the low to mid 20s with a few pockets of fog possible.



Tuesday will see a small step back as we top out in the mid 40s before we warm up on Wednesday and Thursday.



