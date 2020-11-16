SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts closes in on space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s newly launched capsule with four astronauts is closing in on the International Space Station. The Dragon capsule should arrive late Monday night, following a 27-hour, completely automated flight from Florida. This is the second astronaut mission for SpaceX. But it’s the first time Elon Musk’s company is delivering a crew for a full six-month stay. The three Americans and one Japanese astronaut will remain at the orbiting lab until their replacements arrive next spring on another Dragon. They gave a tour of their capsule Monday and first-time flyer Victor Glover was presented his gold astronaut pin.