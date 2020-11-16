Trial in France for extremist foiled by 3 Americans on train

PARIS (AP) — An Islamic State operative goes on trial in France on terror charges for appearing on a train with an arsenal of weapons and shooting one passenger in 2015. He was brought down by three American vacationers in an electrifying capture that director Clint Eastwood turned into a Hollywood thriller. The scene five years ago in the fast train from Amsterdam to Paris is the focus starting Monday of the month-long trial of Ayoub El Khazzani. The two U.S. servicemen and their friend who stopped him, hailed as heroes, are expected to testify. Eastwood has also been summoned to appear. It was unclear whether they would testify by video.