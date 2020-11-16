WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds to address Iowans on COVID-19 (6:05 p.m.)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to give a live address to Iowans regarding COVID-19 at 6:05 p.m. on Monday.

"Gov. Reynolds will give a live address to Iowans on COVID-19, the need for Iowans to practice safe mitigation efforts, as well as announce new steps to fight the virus in order to protect lives, livelihoods, hospital resources and health care workers," stated the governor's office in a press release.

The governor's address comes as COVID-19 has continued to spread throughout the state. As of Monday morning, Iowa has reported another all-time high of COVID-19 hospitalizations with a current total of 1,392.

