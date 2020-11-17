11 more Nebraska prison employees test positive for virus

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Eleven more Nebraska prison employees have tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Monday that another eight prison staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. That followed a similar announcement Sunday that three other prison staff members had tested positive for the virus. All of the ill staff members are isolating themselves at home, and anyone who had close contact with them will be notified. The department said a total of 263 corrections employees have now tested positive for the virus. Of those, 196 have recovered.