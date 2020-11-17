Danish government gets majority to back plan to cull minks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government now has a parliamentary majority backing its decision to cull the country’s 15 million minks over concerns about a mutated version of the coronavirus. The government had started the cull earlier despite not having the right to order the killing of healthy animals. The embarrassing misstep caused it to scramble to build political consensus. The mutated version of the coronavirus found among the mink can be transmitted to people, though there is no evidence so far that it is more dangerous or resistant to vaccines. Danish mink farms are the world’s biggest supplier of mink fur.