Field of tulips joins worried mom with widow battling cancer

When the coronavirus upended daily life, Amy Baird was frightened by a sterile new world of uncertainty, uncomfortable masks and scarce embraces. The 38-year-old was driving a familiar road near her home in Spanish Fork, Utah, when she caught her breath at the sight of hundreds of red and white tulips blooming along a gentle slope. She thought: Maybe the world would make it after all. When she heard about free greeting cards from Hallmark, she decided to send one to the mysterious gardener. A fast friendship formed between Baird and the 79-year-old widow with Stage 4 cancer.