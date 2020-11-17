First place Cyclones prepare to host Kansas State

AMES, Iowa (KTIV) -- For the first time since the Big 12 was formed, Iowa State is 5-1 in conference play. The first place Cyclones, ranked 17th in the country, will host Kansas State on Saturday. The Wildcats are a game back in the standings. Iowa State had last week off after coming from 14 points back in the second half to beat Baylor, 38-31.

Running back Breece Hall leads the nation in rushing, with over 1,000 yards and the Cyclones are the only team in the nation to run for over 100 yards in every game. The ISU defense had held four Big 12 teams to under 100 yards on the ground.

Iowa State's last conference title came in 1912 but they're excited for what lies ahead.

"With this team, we have a lot of guys with experience, handle all this in the right way," said quarterback Brock Purdy. "We've been here before. The coaches have been here before so we're really excited to be able to capitalize this year. That's our goal and we're going to find out."

"Going back and relying on our fundamentals, I feel like that's something we lacked in the past years," said cornerback Anthony Johnson. "That's something that's really going to help us win these November games."

Iowa State and K-State kickoff at 3 o'clock Saturday. Attendance will be limited to family and friends of players.