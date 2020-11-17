Local health officials: How Iowa’s new mask-wearing requirement could affect Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- As we all continue to wish for this 'new normal' to be over, health officials say all we can do in the meantime is follow the state's COVID-19 guidelines.

"People have been letting their guard down, but this is a chance to double down on our effort to try to slow the spread of this disease," said Jeffrey O'Tool with UnityPoint Health.

While it seems like the recommended health precautions haven't changed, local health officials say the added guidelines on mask-wearing in public could make a massive difference over the next few months.

"It's scary. There's a good chance we'll run out of health care workers to provide care for people that are sick, there's a good chance we're going to run out of hospital beds. In the region and in the country everybody is pressured right now and these are tough times," said O'Tool.

As for individuals who might not reap any impact to the continuation of this virus, health officials say it's more about those who have the potential to lose a lot rather than those who won't.

"We all want it the way things were in 2019. Continue to do the best things we have available which are masking, social distancing, washing, and staying home if you're sick are the best things we can do," said O'Tool.