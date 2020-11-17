Local school prepares for possible uptick in COVID-19 cases after the holiday

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - Upcoming holiday travel plans could lead to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The superintendent of the Dakota Valley School District, in North Sioux City, South Dakota, said he's expecting an increase in cases within their buildings after the holiday.

He hopes parents make responsible choices, and follow CDC guidelines, if they are traveling or gathering in large groups.

"We hope that families are aware of and know the information that is out there on guidelines, and each family will have to make those decisions as to what fits their family," said Dr. Jerry Rasmussen, DV Community School District Superintendent.

Dr. Rasmussen said he wants the students to enjoy Thanksgiving break, but also protect themselves from getting, or spreading, COVID-19.