Loeffler, Warnock set for head-to-head debate in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock will face off in a televised debate on Dec. 6. It’s the first head-to-head debate scheduled between the two candidates in advance of their Jan. 5 runoff election in Georgia. Loeffler and Warnock’s campaigns confirmed their attendance at the Atlanta Press Club debate to The Associated Press on Tuesday. Republican Sen. David Perdue will be represented by an empty podium during an event the same night, after Perdue declined to debate his Democratic opponent Jon Ossoff. The twin runoffs in Georgia will help determine control of the U.S. Senate.