Long-range shooting leads Morningside women past Dakota State

MADISON, South Dakota (KTIV) -- The Morningside women's basketball team went 12-for-24 on three-point shots and won at Dakota State, 74-67, on Tuesday night. The Mustangs are 3-1, while DSU falls to 4-3.

Sierra Mitchell and Faith Meyer led the Mustangs with 16 points apiece. Mitchell passed Sydney Hupp on the school's all-time scoring list to move into 11th place. Chloe Lofstrom added 15 points and Tayte Hansen scored 13 points off the bench. Sophia Peppers had 12 points.

The Mustangs trailed 19-17 after a quarter but led 40-39 at halftime. Morningside outscored Dakota State 22-12 in the third quarter to take control. The Mustangs shot 40% from the field, compared to 44% for the Trojans.

The 24th-ranked Mustangs host Mount Marty in their home opener on Saturday at 5:00 pm in Sioux City.