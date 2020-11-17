Morningside senior Makovicka named GPAC Volleyball Attacker of the Week

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy GPAC) -- Caitlin Makovicka of Morningside College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Attacker-of-the-Week.

Makovicka, a senior, from Ceresco, Nebraska, didn’t have an error and had seven kills in a sweep of Peru State. On the week she hit .381 for the week and averaged 3.7 kills, including 12 in a loss to Jamestown. She also added 11 digs, three blocks and an ace serve.

Morningside is scheduled to finish their regular season Sunday at Hastings. The Mustangs are 10-10 overall and 7-8 in GPAC play.