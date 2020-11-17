NATO chief warns of high price if troops leave Afghanistan

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization could pay a heavy price for leaving Afghanistan too early, after a U.S. official said that President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw a significant number of American troops from there in coming weeks. Stoltenberg said Tuesday that “no NATO ally wants to stay any longer than necessary. But at the same time, the price for leaving too soon or in an uncoordinated way could be very high.” He says Afghanistan “risks becoming once again a platform for international terrorists to plan and organize attacks on our homelands.” The U.S. decision would leave 2,500 troops in Afghanistan after mid-January.