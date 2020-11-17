Nebraska reports 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 more virus-related deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts reported 2,204 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, which brings the total number of cases for the state to 103,805.

Nineteen more virus-related deaths were reported, increasing Nebraska's death toll to 816.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 978 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 3,726 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 54,604 on Tuesday.

So far, 679,313 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and health experts say 575,180 tests have come back negative.