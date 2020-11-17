Nebraska reports record number of virus cases to top 100,000

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Nebraska topped 100,000 as the state reported a record 3,440 cases Monday. Nebraska has had 101,601 cases since the pandemic began. There were also eighteen new deaths reported Monday to give the state 797 deaths. The number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state also set a new record at 938. Gov. Pete Ricketts has said that if that number continues to rise and approaches 1,200 — when 25% of the hospitalized patients in the state have coronavirus — he will impose additional restrictions to limit the spread of the virus.