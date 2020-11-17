Nov. 17: Iowa surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, 1,500 hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 3,563 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, health officials reported 187,020 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 190,583 by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 109,929 have recovered. That's an increase of 1,755 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 33 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 2,024.

According to the state's latest report, there are 1,510 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, that's up from 1,392 in yesterday's report. This sets another record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa. Of those hospitalizations, 288 are in the ICU and 130 are on ventilators. Officials say 76% of patients currently hospitalized are age 60 and over.

Health officials say about 2,700 inpatient beds, 361 ICU beds and 852 ventilators are available in the state.

In Iowa, 8,580 new tests were reported, and a total of 1,114,056 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 42 more COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 9,311.

To date, 6,846 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 109. Officials say this latest death involved an adult male between 41 and 60.

A total of 94 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Fifty-one of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 12 more COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,742. Of those cases, 2,202 have recovered.

Buena Vista has reported 13 total virus-related deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported 19 new virus cases, with its total now at 917. Of those cases, 496 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths so far.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported four new cases, bringing its total positive cases to 1,120. Officials say 692 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had nine total virus-related deaths so far.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 2,391 to 2,403 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,514 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at 34.

Sioux County

As of Nov. 17, the state health department says Sioux County reported 32 new cases bringing its total to 3,271. Officials say 2,302 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 22.