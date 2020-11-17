Nov. 17: South Dakota reports 18,624 active COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,006 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 67,284.

According to the state's health department, 970 of the new cases are confirmed and 36 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 18,624 active cases in the state, an increase of 485 since Monday.

Officials reported 521 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 48,016.

Currently, 582 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 3,769 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 644 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,237. Of those cases, 1,060 have recovered.

Bon Homme has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total to seven.

Clay County

Clay County has reported six new cases, bringing its total to 1,142. State health officials say 872 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 4,536 to 4,601. Health officials say 3,204 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping Lincoln County's total to 40.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 21 more positive cases, bringing its total to 1,072. So far, 807 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its total at 18.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 1,363 positive cases so far. Officials say 945 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.