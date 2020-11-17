Officials ID man killed in weekend Bellevue house fire

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Fire Marshal’s office has identified a man who died in a house fire south of Omaha. The agency says in a news release that 40-year-old Brian Glowen died in the early Saturday morning fire. Preliminary autopsy results show Glowen died from smoke inhalation. Officials say firefighters in nearby Bellevue were first called to the fire in Sarpy County just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters found the house fully engulfed in flames, and Glowen was later found dead inside the house. Investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials, such as a discarded or unattended cigarette.