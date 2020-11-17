Palmer Candy announces ‘Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Palmer Candy has announced a new Twin Bing product.

This time around, Palmer Candy has partnered with Stensland Creamery in Larchwood, Iowa to create "Twin Bing Dream Ice Cream."

According to Palmer Candy's Facebook page, the ice cream is to be distributed in Sioux City, Sioux Falls and beyond.

If you want to follow the latest updates on Palmer's new ice cream, head to their Facebook page here.

Earlier this year, Palmer Candy introduced a new beer called Twin Bing Stout, it was made with the help of a brewery in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.