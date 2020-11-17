Sen. Charles Grassley exposed to COVID-19

(KTIV) - Senator Charles Grassley says he has been exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement issued Tuesday morning, Sen. Grassley said:

"I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results. I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy."

Grassley said he will work virtually from home.