Sen. Grassley, 87, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KTIV) - Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator, says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Grassley is 87. He did not say how he was exposed.

In a statement issued Tuesday evening, Sen. Grassley said:

"This morning, I learned that I had been exposed to the coronavirus. I received a COVID-19 test and immediately began to quarantine. While I still feel fine, the test came back positive for the coronavirus. I am continuing to follow my doctors’ orders and CDC guidelines. I’ll be keeping up on my work for the people of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes and prayers, and look forward to resuming my normal schedule when I can. In the meantime, my offices across Iowa and in Washington remain open and ready to serve Iowans.” Sen. Chuck Grassley

The Iowa Republican is the president pro tempore of the Senate, meaning he presides over the Senate in the absence of Vice President Mike Pence and is third in the line of presidential succession.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.