Siouxland businesses adapt to Gov. Reynolds’ new proclamation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation went into effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning, forcing Siouxland businesses to quickly adapt to the changes which affected gatherings and mask usage indoors, among other things.

From everything to things like dance studios to restaurants, many Siouxland businesses are affected by the proclamation.

Managers of Four Brothers, in Sioux City, say they've moved tables and have spaced-out booths, in accordance with the new proclamation.

General Manager Amanda Rhymer says stools at the bar have been taken away, and masks are provided at the front of the restaurant for customers who don't already have one. She says customers, who are coming in, want to be there and have responded well to the new rules.

She adds, they'll do what it takes to continue to keep the restaurant's doors open.

"We all really hope it keeps us open. That's why we're gonna mandate the things that we're supposed to because we all want to stay open. We all want to continue to serve our community and keep our jobs," said Rhymer.

Restaurants can continue to run under the new guidelines, owners of dance studios in Siouxland say they're frustrated with confusion.

One owner said while they hit the criteria of a dance studio, they're also a business, which is allowed to remain open.

"It's really hard as a small business owner trying to get ahold of anyone at the governor's office to actually tell me what I can and cannot do," said Jessica McCully, owner of Contemporary Dance Studio.

McCully adds they just want to do what is best for the dance students.

"We all want to follow the rules. We want to play it safe. but we also want to stay in business and we want to make sure these kids are still able to come inside and dance and do what they love," said McCully.

And other dance studio owners are also frustrated.

"It's more or less clarity. That's basically what we want. We want to be clear on what we are able to do and not able to do," said Beth Ruden, co-owner of Central Dance Academy.

Businesses said they just want to be able to continue what they do.

"People want to be out and people don't want us to shut down so the more we can comply and stay open I think is better for everybody," said Rhymer.

Owners with the dance studios add while they've gotten little clarification, they're prepared to move to virtual classes if necessary.