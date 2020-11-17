Siouxland District Health Department says hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 right now

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Officials with the Siouxland District Health Department say they hope Iowa's new mitigation efforts help bring COVID-19 cases down here in Siouxland.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' proclamation went into effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning, requiring everyone 2 or olderto wear masks when in indoor public spaces.

Reynolds also limited many indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30, including family get-togethers.

READ MORE: Iowa governor announces limited indoor mask requirement, restrictions on indoor and outdoor gatherings

Officials with the SDHD said hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 right now. They said the only way to get those hospitalizations down, is to bring case numbers down.

Tyler Brock, Deputy Director for the Siouxland District Health Department said hospitals need to be able to take care of non-COVID patients as well.

"We are absolutely hoping that this has the intended effect. The hospitals are busy. More than busy. They've been quite stressed recently and we need the medical resources, the medical community to be functioning at a high level," said Brock.

Brock adds around 7-8% of COVID-19 cases end up in the hospital.