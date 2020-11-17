Slightly cooler Tuesday before a big warm-up takes hold

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Temperatures jumped up into the mid to upper 50s yesterday on the back of blustery winds and sunny skies.



The winds will be a little quieter today though there will still be a breeze at 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the southeast.



Temperatures will also be a little lower but near average as we top out in the upper 40s.



Overall, it will be a pretty pleasant day!



The breeze will remain in place overnight which will help to keep us a little warmer with lows near the freezing mark.



We will take off on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 60s, well above average for this time of year.



How long those warmer temperatures will be sticking around on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.