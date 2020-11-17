South Dakota women’s hoops team looks to build on 30-win season

VERMILLION, South Dakota (KTIV) -- When the preseason AP women's basketball poll came out, South Dakota was receiving votes, and came in 27th. The Coyotes were 30-2 last season and were preparing for the NCAA Tournament when the season was cancelled.

The Coyotes have three of their top five scorers back. Hannah Sjerven was a first-team All-Conference pick and the Summit League Defensive Player of the Year. Chloe Lamb was a second-team choice who averaged over 11 points a game.

Crofton, Nebraska, native Monica Arena started 31 of 32 games a year ago, and avearged over 9 points per game. That talent should add up to another excellent season.

"You lose a good group of seniors and then you adjust where you have to," said Arens. "Some people might have to take on more of a physical role on the court. Some people might have to be more vocal leaders. I think we have a great group of seniors."

"Something that's really special about this group is, there will never be one person that just takes over and get the job done all on their own," said Lamb. "It's definitely a collective effort."

USD opens the season November 28, when they play number-1 South Carolina, in Sioux Falls. They also play number-21 Gonzaga and Oklahoma in that event.