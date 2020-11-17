Thai lawmakers debate demands for constitutional changes

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s political battleground has shifted from the streets to the country’s Parliament, where lawmakers are considering proposals to amend the constitution, one of the core demands of the nation’s student-led pro-democracy movement. Chances that sparring would be limited to words inside the legislative chamber diminished in the afternoon, however, as pro-democracy protesters at the site were pushed back by police water cannons. With the number of protesters expected to increase from the hundreds to the thousands later Tuesday, the risk for a bigger confrontation appeared high. Seven draft constitutional amendments are scheduled to be voted on in a two-day joint session of the House and Senate. Constitutional changes require a joint vote of those two bodies.