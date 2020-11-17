Skip to Content

Theater at renowned Jacob’s Pillow dance center burns down

2:36 pm National news from the Associated Press

BECKET, Mass. (AP) — A fire at the renowned Jacob’s Pillow dance center in Massachusetts destroyed a theater building, but no one was hurt. Becket Fire Chief Paul Mikaniewicz told The Berkshire Eagle that the fire at the Doris Duke Theatre was reported at about 7 a.m. Tuesday. Firefighters arrived to find flames on the right side of the building. A short time later, the 216-seat wooden theater went up in flames with sound that Mikaniewicz described as like a tornado. About 30 firefighters from several area fire departments responded. The cause remains under investigation. Jacob’s Pillow canceled its 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

