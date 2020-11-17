US dropping case against former Mexican defense secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is dropping its drug trafficking and money laundering charges against former Mexican defense secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos. Attorney General William Barr says the department will drop its case so Cienfuegos “may be investigated and, if appropriate, charged, under Mexican law.” Cienfuegos was charged in federal court in Brooklyn and was arrested in Los Angeles last month. Cienfuegos, who led Mexico’s army for six years under ex-President Enrique Peña Nieto, was the highest-ranking former Cabinet official arrested since the top Mexican security official Genaro Garcia Luna was arrested in Texas in 2019.