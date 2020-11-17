WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference

(KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. from Johnston.

Reynolds' news conference comes the day after she announced new health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The governor's latest proclamation requires everyone two or older to wear masks when in indoor public spaces and social distancing is not possible.

Reynolds also limited many indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30, including family get-togethers.

Bars and restaurants cannot stay open for in-person service past 10 p.m. And she suspended all youth and adult sports and recreational activities, except for high school, college and professional sports.

