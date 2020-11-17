Windy but warmer weather is on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There was a wide variety of temperatures today across Siouxland with highs in the 60s our west and only in the 30s in far eastern Siouxland.

Warmer weather will be winning out across the area and that even includes a warmer overnight with lows tonight in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a warm one for this time of year with highs soaring in the mid 60s with some late day clouds.

The wind will become a factor again as winds could be gusting between 30 and 40 miles per hour throughout the day on Wednesday.

How long will the warmth be sticking around?

