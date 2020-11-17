World’s last known white giraffe gets GPS tracking device

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The only known white giraffe in the world has been fitted with a GPS tracking device to help protect it from poachers as it grazes in Kenya. But despite its singular status, the lonely male doesn’t have a name. The white giraffe now stands alone after a female and her calf were killed by poachers in March. A rare genetic trait called leucism causes the white color, and it makes the surviving giraffe stand out dangerously for poachers in the arid savannah near the Somalia border. Now the GPS tracking device will ping every hour to alert wildlife rangers to its location.