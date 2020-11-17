Yemen: Clashes between government, separatists kill about 50

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials say fierce fighting between Emirati-backed southern separatists and the country’s internationally recognized government has killed nearly 50 fighters this week from both sides. The flare-up of clashes in the province of Abyan is the latest blow to a cease-fire agreement brokered by Saudi Arabia late in 2019 with a goal of closing the rift between the two sides. Yemen’s internationally recognized government and the separatists’ Southern Transitional Council are allies in a Saudi-led coalition fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels since 2015. Last fall, the two sides signed a power-sharing deal in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, but the agreement was never implemented.